Amazon Prime to Offer Early ‘Aquaman’ Screenings

A week ahead of the DC Comics movie’s premiere in the United States, Amazon will offer an opportunity to see Aquaman on the big screen.

Amazon is reportedly working with theater chains such as Regal Cinemas, Cinepolis, ArcLight, and more for limited Aquaman screenings taking place on December 15th, and tickets will be sold exclusively to Amazon Prime members.

The online retailer previously offered similar screenings for Hotel Transylvania 3 and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Early reactions from Aquaman have started to hit online, and they have been positive about the first DC Comics movie to follow up Justice League. Some of them praise director James Wan‘s film for being a fun superhero romp, with one person claiming it’s “an aquarium crossed with an MMA match.”

The trailers for the movie tease a war brewing between Atlantis and the surface world, with the underwater kingdom’s opening salvo coming in the form of massive tidal waves crashing on the coast.

Wan explained that scene to Entertainment Weekly, hinting that there’s a lot more going on than was revealed in the trailers.

“The context of that photo is basically the Atlantic coastline is being hit by tidal waves and it’s not actually an attack from Atlantis but a warning sign of what’s to come,” Wan said. “It’s basically a message from King Orm [Patrick Wilson] and he’s throwing our warships and waste back onto the land… The trailer and images don’t really do it justice. The crazy part is there’s so much movie, what’s out there has barely scratched the surface.”

The extended look also showed an breathtaking fight sequence between Mera, Aquaman, and Black Manta, featuring a long take with Mera on the run while Manta blasts Arthur Curry with his laser eyes.

“That’s the crazy thing is that one long take shot that everybody seems excited about in the trailer, that’s only half the shot,” Wan said. “And it doesn’t have the context of how it comes to play. So hopefully in the actual movie it’s more enjoyable because you’ll have context.”

Aquaman will release in theaters across the United States on December 21st, but you can check out Amazon Prime to see if the movie will be screened early in your area.

