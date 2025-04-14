New Animal Crossing Update Has Good News for Fans

A new Animal Crossing update has some good news for AC fans planning on picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 sooner rather than later. Nintendo has yet to announce a new Animal Crossing game for Nintendo Switch 2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out on Nintendo Switch back in 2020, so it’s reasonable to think the next mainline Animal Crossing game is on the horizon, but so far it has not been announced by Nintendo. What has been announced are Nintendo’s plans for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, it has been revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to seamlessly transfer their island and save data from the Nintendo Switch to the Nintendo Switch 2. Once this happens, the data will exist in both places, but the island will only be on Switch 2.

“So I should clarify that when you do the system transfer, everything like save data will remain on the Nintendo Switch and once it moves to the Nintendo Switch 2 as well,” said Nintendo’s Takuhiro Dohta via Polygon. “But the [Animal Crossing] island will be an actual move. So it will leave Nintendo Switch and move over to Nintendo Switch 2.”

Better yet, this can be done right from the Switch 2 if you own your Nintendo Switch with the save data on it. In other words, you can bypass needing to upload your save data to the cloud and then redownload or having to use the transfer tool app. And this is because the Nintendo Switch 2 has an option for a complete system transfer from for your current Switch. In other words, not only will Animal Crossing: New Horizons players be able to transfer their islands and all their data from Switch to Switch 2, but it will be an easy and seamless transfer, if you have your Switch that is. If you don’t, you will have to use the app or the cloud method.

As for plans to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons once the Nintendo Switch 2 is out, Nintendo hasn’t said anything. In other words, right now there is no reason to expect support of the game to be resurrected.

For more Animal Crossing coverage — including all of the latest Animal Crossing news, all of the latest Animal Crossing rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Animal Crossing deals — click here.