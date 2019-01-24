Hideo Kojima Highly Recommends ‘Aquaman’

It would seem that famed Metal Gear developer and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima loves himself some Aquaman.

Kojima, who is the renowned creator who helped make the Metal Gear franchise into the iconic one it is today, took to social media to share some of his favorite films that are either in Japanese theaters right now or coming soon. That list includes The Guilty, If Beale Street Could Talk, Green Book, and Aquaman, which is a pretty varied and high praise list.

“The films coming to the theater in Japan from Jan to March that I highly recommend.”

Kojima is known for telling bigger than life stories filled with tension, action, and larger than life characters, so yeah, it would seem Aquaman would be right up his alley. Sure this is about an iconic DC superhero, but if you break it down to more basic elements, it’s about all the different kingdoms of the sea fighting for control as they command the water and ride on giant sea beasts, and you know Kojima could make that into one heck of a game.

Kojima’s attention at the moment though is on his latest game Death Stranding, which features some pretty heavy hitting talent as well. Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Guillermo del Toro are all involved with the project, which sees Reedus as the main character Sam. So far the gameplay bits have remained mysterious, but we do know the plot has something to do with a baby in a container that you carry on your journey, though we don’t know where he’s journeying to. There’s also spirit-like beings that you have to sneak by at some point, but more isn’t known just yet about who and what they are.

As for Aquaman, the film has done immensely well at the box office. The film has pulled in around $306 million domestically and added another $760 million overseas for an impressive worldwide total of $1,066,976,848 billion. It seems like only a matter of time before Aquaman catches The Dark Knight Rises to become the highest grossing DC film ever released, and domestically the film looks poised to pass films like Return of the Jedi and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End ($309 million). It could even catch Iron Man 2 ($312 million) and Thor: Ragnarok ($315 million) sooner than later.

Aquaman is in theaters now.