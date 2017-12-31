‘Aquaman’: Jason Momoa Believes Hero Embraces Diversity

With the latest DC Comics-based film set to hit theaters in one year, we’re still a ways away before we see a trailer for Aquaman.

But Jason Momoa hasn’t stopped championing his role as the deposed heir to the throne of Atlantis, making his long-awaited big screen debut in Justice League. Now the actor is touting how the film’s diversity will please fans.

Momoa was speaking with the Daily Telegraph, explaining how he sees himself in the character he plays on the big screen.

“I love the fact that he is half-and-half [half Atlantean, half human],” said Momoa. “I can really relate, being born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa … (and him) coming from this Atlantis-Hawaii and not really feeling accepted in either place.”

Arthur Curry, AKA Aquaman, was born of a human father and Atlantean mother, the latter of which was royalty in the underwater kingdom. In the comics, he was raised by his father, only learning of his heritage when he got older.

Momoa expressed pride in portraying a superhero that he felt other children could identify with.

“I think there’s a lot of kids out there that feel that from broken homes so it’s cool to see him deal with that,” Momoa said.

Some fans were slightly upset with how Aquaman was portrayed in the Justice League movie, but the character didn’t have sufficient screen time to explore his motivations and background in the ensemble flick.

He was a sorely needed breathe of fresh air, often providing levity during the battle. It will be interesting to see how director James Wan continues his story while exploring his past, continuing the “fish out of water” aspect as he returns to his underwater roots.

Momoa has a lot of fondness for his character, as evidenced, for many different reasons. It’s awesome to see an actor champion inclusion, especially for a prominent DC Comics superhero.

Aquaman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 21, 2018.