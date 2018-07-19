‘Aquaman’: First Official Look At Jason Momoa’s Classic Orange And Green Costume

DC fans have definitely come around to Jason Momoa‘s version of Aquaman, but it seems that the character will at some point be embracing his classic green and orange costume roots.

This revelation comes from a new statue from Iron Studios, specifically their Aquaman 1:10 Battle Series Diorama Statue. The statue features a few notable elements, including Jason Momoa’s likeness in a costume that features the orange and green armor seen in the comics. He can also be seen brandishing his traditional trident, not the Quindent he uses in Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some might think this is just a movie reminscent comic statue, but the description from Iron Studios states it is Jason Momoa’s likeness and it is official. You can check out the full image below.

“Iron Studios Aquaman 1:10 Battle Diorama Statue features Jason Momoa as the Justice League team member! Swim onto the RSVP list to receive updates on this DC Comics collectible in the future!”

Does this mean he’ll wear the classic armor in the film? It certainly gives that impression, and there are plenty of fans who would love to see that happen.

You can check out the image above, and the synopsis for Aquaman can be found below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

The film stars Amber Heard (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike XXL”) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon,” “Spider-Man 2”) as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen”) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables” films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming “Baywatch,” “Netflix’s The Get Down”) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours” “Lion”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” “Green Lantern”) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.