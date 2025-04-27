Pokemon Go Event Will Increase Shiny Odds for 5 Pokemon, But There’s a Catch

A new event has been announced for Pokemon Go, which will begin on Saturday, May 10th at 10 a.m. local time. The Crown Clash event will see the debut of costumed versions of Nidoking and Nidoqueen; players will be able to find versions of both wearing crowns. There will be an increased chance of finding the Shiny versions of both during this event, as well as three other Pokemon: Slowpoke, Combee, and Litleo. All five of these Pokemon share one thing in common: they all have an evolution with a name or design that implies a connection to royalty (such as Slowking and Vespiquen).

The Shiny version of Nidoking is one of the more interesting options from the first Pokemon generation, as it swaps the standard purple for Nidoqueen’s blue. Unfortunately, Nidoqueen’s Shiny variant isn’t as distinctive, getting an olive green color with pink highlights. Shiny Slowpoke, Shiny Combee, and Shiny Litleo all feature minor differences compared to those with standard colorations, with either lighter or darker color shades from normal. While most of the Shiny Pokemon in the Crown Clash event can be transferred to Pokemon Home, there is a catch, as the same cannot be said for Nidoking and Nidoqueen. Unfortunately, costumed Pokemon cannot be sent over to the mainline games.

shiny combee in pokemon sword and shield

For those less interested in hunting Shiny Pokemon, Crown Clash will also see the arrival of a brand-new Pokemon not previously obtainable in Pokemon Go. Kingambit is a Dark and Steel-type that first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The final form of Pawniad and Bisharp, Kingambit has a unique method of evolution. To get Kingambit, players must defeat 15 Dark or Steel-type Pokemon in Raids while Bisharp is the Buddy Pokemon. Bisharp does not actually have to participate in any of these battles, however. Once players have accomplished that task, Bisharp will be capable of evolving.

Slowpoke, Combee, and Litleo will all be found in the wild during the Crown Clash event, alongside Piplup, Slakoth, Snivy, and Pawniard. Pawniard will also be appearing in One-Star Raids during the event, in case players need one in order to obtain a Kingambit. Lastly, completing a special Collection Challenge will reward players with an additional Pawniard encounter, as well as XP and Stardust. As for the Crowned Nidoking and Nidoqueen, players can find both appearing exclusively in Three-Star Raids during the event.

Pokemon Go‘s Crown Clash event will run through Sunday, May 18th at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players can look forward to multiple in-game bonuses, including double XP after evolving a Pokemon. Players that catch Slowpoke may also receive a King’s Rock, which is necessary for evolving it into Slowking. Last but not least, there will also be PokeStop Showcases and event-themed Field Research tasks.

