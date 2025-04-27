Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (April 28th)

Netflix is gearing up for a big week of movies, thanks in large part to the arrival of a brand new month on Thursday. May 1st will bring a horde of new titles to Netflix’s lineup, including a couple of popular film franchises that fans will be able to watch in their entirety.

New arrivals this week include the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, all four Twilight films, The LEGO Movie, Trolls, and many more. You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, April 28th

Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Emmy-nominated series celebrates four culinary giants — Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller — who changed how the world eats.

Wednesday, April 30th

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

When their druid forgets how to prepare the magic potion, Asterix and Obelix must defend the Gauls as Caesar plots to use an ancient law against them.

The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.

Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

When her son vanishes inside a US consulate, ex-special forces soldier Sara does everything in her power to find him — and uncovers a dark conspiracy.

Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

Thursday, May 1st

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sentenced for the murder and impersonation of her friend, this documentary sheds new light on Angi — and the death of her husband years before.

The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Facing online cancellation, an actress travels to Mexico to revive her career. But when she meets her biggest fan, her life turns upside down.

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES

The decades-long friendship between three married couples is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways.

Friday, May 2nd

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen: Season 2 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?