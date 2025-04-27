Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (April 28th)

Netflix is gearing up for a big week of movies, thanks in large part to the arrival of a brand new month on Thursday. May 1st will bring a horde of new titles to Netflix’s lineup, including a couple of popular film franchises that fans will be able to watch in their entirety.
New arrivals this week include the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, all four Twilight films, The LEGO Movie, Trolls, and many more. You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!
Monday, April 28th
Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Emmy-nominated series celebrates four culinary giants — Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller — who changed how the world eats.
Wednesday, April 30th
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
When their druid forgets how to prepare the magic potion, Asterix and Obelix must defend the Gauls as Caesar plots to use an ancient law against them.
The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.
Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
When her son vanishes inside a US consulate, ex-special forces soldier Sara does everything in her power to find him — and uncovers a dark conspiracy.
Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.
Thursday, May 1st
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sentenced for the murder and impersonation of her friend, this documentary sheds new light on Angi — and the death of her husband years before.
The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Facing online cancellation, an actress travels to Mexico to revive her career. But when she meets her biggest fan, her life turns upside down.
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
The decades-long friendship between three married couples is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways.
Friday, May 2nd
Peninsula
Train to Busan
Unseen: Season 2 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?