Watch Jason Momoa Try To Scare ‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan

The DC Extended Universe has gained a reputation for being full of dark and sardonic affairs, but that isn’t always the case when it comes to behind-the-scenes shenanigans among the cast and crew. The star of Aquaman, Jason Momoa, recently took to Instagram to show off a video in which he attempts to shock to film’s director, James Wan, to no avail. Check out the interaction in the video below.

The actor added the comment, “Trying to scare @creepypuppet [James Wan] doesn’t work. Warming up for our press tour. AQUAMAN is coming.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It makes sense that Wan wouldn’t be easily frightened, having launched his career thanks to directing horror films like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. Although, given the sheer size of Momoa, Wan may have been aware of the approaching visitor and the actor’s running steps probably sounded like a horde of Dothraki.

Wan will continue to explore the world of horror, with news breaking last week that the filmmaker would be producing an all-new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers for a 2020 release date. Thanks to last year’s adaptation of IT, King stories are a hot commodity, with a new adaptation of Pet Sematary hitting theaters on April 19, 2019 and a sequel to IT on September 6, 2019.

Fans of the DCEU were scared when they discovered that Aquaman was undergoing reshoots earlier this month, especially when Wan shared a photo of Randall Park, an actor audiences were unaware would be in the film. The director took to Twitter in hopes of quelling all fears of the reshoots.

“Hiya Grace! Love your stuff, so I’ll speak up. I didn’t add a new character now, Dr Shin was in the script since day one,” Wan shared on Twitter when a fan accused the filmmaker of adding an all-new character. “I had cast Randall a year ago in Aust (I’m a big fan of his/love [Fresh Off the Boat]), but I didn’t shoot his stuff till now. Hence, it’s literally ‘pickups’ w him. Cheers.”

Fans can see Randall Park and Jason Momoa in Aquaman in theaters on December 19th.

Are you looking forward to checking out Aquaman? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Instagram, prideofgypsies]