‘Aquaman’ May Hit $1 Billion at Box Office According to Some Forecasts

Aquaman is the holiday box office hit that just won’t quit! The new movie from James Wan is not only crushing it, but there’s a chance it could hit the $1 billion mark.

According to Forbes, Aquaman is on track to become the third-highest DC Extended Universe film, falling behind only Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman. The movie has already made $556,815,000 worldwide, earning $11 million on Christmas Eve and $22 million on Christmas Day alone.

“I expect it to eventually reach north of $900 million and probably hit $1 billion, off the continued strength of massive foreign totals plus strong holds on both the domestic and international fronts,” Forbes explains.

As for Christmas day successes, Aquaman is in good company, falling only behind Avatar ($23 million), Sherlock Holmes ($24.6 million), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($25.8 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($27.4 million), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($49 million).

The film’s biggest Christmas competition was Mary Poppins Returns, but the DC hero managed to win the day, with Poppins taking in $11.6 million on the holiday. Although, both movies do have many similarities, including underwater scenes and a connection to Julie Andrews (the original Mary Poppins makes cameo in Aquaman). The other big competition this holiday season was Bumblebee, which managed to bring home $8.9 million on Christmas Day.

The interesting thing about these three films is that that the money they’re making is in the reverse order of their ratings. Aquaman currently has a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, Mary Poppins Returns has a 77%, and Bumblebee has an impressive 94% rating.

Forbes predicts that Aquaman “could close in on $700 million by the end of next weekend” and will probably solidify its place as the third-highest grossing DC movie by the end of January 2019, even if it manages to fall into a slump. However, they don’t believe that’s the case. “More likely it will ride a wave of popularity toward $1 billion and the crown as the DCEU’s best performer to date,” Forbes explains.

Aquaman‘s success overseas also helped the DC Extended Universe cross $4 billion at the worldwide box office.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman/Arthur Curry), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (Orm). The film was directed by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7) and follows Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with his underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman is currently playing in theaters everywhere.