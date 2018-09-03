Official ‘Aquaman’ Credits Include Zack Snyder

New details have come to light about DC Films‘ Aquaman, and one of the film’s credits is sure to make fans happy.

The official credits and rating – like what you see on the bottom of a movie poster – for Aquaman have recently made their way onto the film’s official website. Under the film’s list of executive producers, which you can check out below, are Zack and Deborah Snyder.

To an extent, this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as the Snyders have produced every DC Extended Universe film thus far, including the ones that Zack Snyder didn’t direct. Still, considering the Justice League of it all, and the various behind-the-scenes whispers about a change in Zack Snyder’s larger role, fans will surely be relieved to see his name attached to Aquaman.

Other executive producers on the film include former DC Films heads Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, as well as current DC Films president Walter Hamada.

It also makes sense that Snyder would be involved with Aquaman in such a way, considering the influence that he had in casting the film’s principal roles. For Jason Momoa, who stars as the film’s title character, Snyder’s vision of him in the role proved to be a bit of a blessing.

“When something happens like that, I really couldn’t give two sh*ts about the movie,” Momoa explained in a previous interview. “Zack is someone who kind of saved my life. This opportunity to be where I am is all because of him. So if you like Aquaman, you can pretty much thank Zack Snyder instantly, because none of it would’ve come true if it weren’t for him.

“I was in shock because I know what Aquaman originally looked like,” Momoa said. “[Snyder] really liked what I did with Game of Thrones, and he really wanted someone who’s a bit of an outlaw. someone who’s an outsider, you know, or half and half. He knew that I was from Hawaii and raised in Iowa.”

And Amber Heard, who will star as the fan-favorite female lead Mera, also has Snyder to thank for pitching her the role.

“I’m allergic to being the damsel, the two-dimensional archetype of what women are often limited to in this industry, especially in the superhero world,” Heard explained earlier this year. “Zack got me at ‘warrior queen.’ He said, ‘You get a sword and a crown,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay.’”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.