Jason Momoa Is All Wet on New ‘Aquaman’ Cover

Fans have gotten some pretty major looks at Warner Bros.’ Aquaman today, and it looks like the fun isn’t over quite yet.

Entertainment Weekly recently published an extensive cover story on the Jason Momoa-led film, complete with a pair of breathtaking magazine covers. The first showed Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) alongside Mera (Amber Heard) and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), while a second cover shows Momoa drenched in water. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready to dive in? We have an exclusive first look at #JasonMomoa’s #Aquaman! Go inside the ambitious attempt to bring a former pop culture punchline to the big screen: https://t.co/xK1aNHqf7r pic.twitter.com/KNpsbgtYVn — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 14, 2018

The cover is pretty simple, but striking, and shows the unique kind of intensity fans are expecting from the film.

“[It’s] got the great action you expect, it’s got a lot of great humor, it works on so many levels.” producer Peter Safran said in a recent interview. “It’s a testament to James’ unique vision. I think it’s an extraordinary step in DC Universe that sets it on the right path.”

“I think after Justice League, everyone got a pretty refreshing look at what Zack [Snyder] intended for Aquaman.” Momoa explained in an interview earlier this year. “He’s a little grump and gruffy. Now, we get to know why he’s that way. We’re in the origin story, and we’re going to find out why he wasn’t loved in Atlantis and why he wasn’t loved on the surface. Now he has something that’s beautiful that can help the world…And it’s someone bringing it out of you even though you don’t think you have it.”

Momoa echoed a similar sort of sentiment to ComicBook.com right before Justice League‘s release, hinting that Arthur’s origins would take on a larger-than-life scale.

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king.” Momoa told ComicBook.com last year. “The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

What do you think of this new look at Aquaman? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.