Warner Bros. Film Head Praises ‘Aquaman’ Movie as Striking Right Balance Between Fun and Jeopardy

It’s still a few months time until fans see Aquaman in all its glory, but it sounds like expectations should be set pretty high.

Toby Emmerich, who serves as chairman of the Warner Bros. Picture Group, recently spoke about the upcoming DC Extended Universe venture in an interview with Variety. As he explained, Aquaman finds its footing in a particular way, with just the right blend of lighthearted fun and real stakes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s not too hot or too cold.” Emmerich explained. “[Director James Wan] struck a great balance between fun and jeopardy, edge and wonder, comedy, and tragedy.”

As Emmerich went on to say, he thinks that Wan and those involved with Aquaman have crafted a completely unique fictional world, as the film’s first trailer has already shown.

“James created a totally original underwater universe,” Emmerich added. “Just as Patty Jenkins did with Themyscira, James’ Atlantis is cool and compelling — unlike any world we’ve seen on film before, in a superhero movie or any other.”

For those who have been eager for Aquaman‘s debut – and the sort of positive turn it could represent for the DCEU – this will surely be some good news. But to an extent, it probably won’t be too much of a surprise as well, considering the hype that the film has already endured.

“I think one of the things that really drew James [Wan] to Aquaman was the kind of underdog nature of him as a superhero,” producer Peter Safran said in a previous interview. “And, I know that after [Furious 7] when he was offered, basically, anything he wanted to do — he told me, ‘I want to do Aquaman‘. And, I had that same reaction that he seems to be one of those superheroes that people do make fun of. But, James loved the idea of turning people’s perceptions of Aquaman on their head. And so, he’s like, ‘Give me all the stuff that you made fun of and I’m gonna turn it on its ear and scare the s— out of you with it.’ And his feeling also was, it’s Jason Momoa; once it’s Jason Momoa you cannot make fun of this guy. He brings a whole new energy and power to Aquaman and just to the superhero world in general. And I think that that’s one of the things that James embraced most firmly.”

“A lot of people make fun of the fact that you’ve seen images of Aquaman on a sea horse and he’s like, you know what, just look at the sea dragon we’ve created that some of these guys are gonna be riding,” Safran said. “They’re absolutely a strong element. James is a guy who I think in many ways has been an underdog as well and I think he’s drawn to that side of how Aquaman is perceived.”

What do you think of Emmerich’s comments about Aquaman? Are you excited to see the film make its debut? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Aquaman will debut in theaters on December 21st. It will be followed by Shazam on April 5, 2019 and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.