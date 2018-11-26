‘Aquaman’: Nicole Kidman Addresses Criticism About Her Age In Regards To Her Role

While Nicole Kidman might not actually be old enough to be Jason Momoa’s mother, that is the role she plays in Aquaman — and while a few fans have joked about that, or even objected to it, Kidman says there is no reason to.

Kidman chalks up the age discrepancies to the heightened reality of superhero films — and the fact that we don’t really know that much about Atlantean biology anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the context of the superhero world, it all evens out,” Kidman told Variety. “Atlanna doesn’t really age.”

At a minimum, one would assume that being in the water all the time would do wonders for her skin.

Kidman, who would have been 12 when Momoa was born, last starred in a comic book movie back in 1995, when she played the love interest to Val Kilmer’s Batman in Batman Forever. This time around, rather than the designer outfits of Dr. Chase Meridian, Kidman’s Atlanna gets to suit up in a superhero costume.

“It was covered in what looks like scales, but it’s not scales,” Kidman said. “It was fun, and I love my hair — that long, cascading, to-my-bum hair.”

Beyond that, the interview — which was nominally about other roles Kidman is doing in the coming months — did not touch much on Aquaman, about which she said only that she took the role in order to work with director James Wan, and that at one point in the film she has to eat a goldfish onscreen, which was not in fact a real goldfish but looked real enough to thrill her children (who are presumably younger than Momoa).

Besides exploring Arthur Curry’s relationship with his mother, the film will also follow up on the antagonistic romance between Arthur and Mera, teased in Justice League.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call it in this movie a love story,” producer Peter Safran told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “It’s very much in the vein of Indiana Jones. James [Wan] wanted to tell this swashbuckling, fun, quest movie. It’s a great time for everybody to see. So, the relationship is a little bit Michael Douglas-Kathleen Turner in Romancing the Stone, which is ultimately a romantic action movie. But, I wouldn’t say it’s actually a romance.”

Upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.