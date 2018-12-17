‘Aquaman’ Star Patrick Wilson Uses His Ocean Master Mask As A Christmas Decoration

Aquaman’s Patrick Wilson brings the Ocean Master to life in the film, and he might’ve gone home with the coolest Christmas ornament ever.

Wilson appeared today at East Side Mags in Montclair, New Jersey, and in a post advertising the appearance he revealed a pretty fantastic Christmas decoration. That would be his Ocean Master mask, which is in the midst of a Christmas tree or wreath, and it looks amazing. We’re kind of hoping that if this isn’t displayed somewhere in his house it will be now. Like, how are you supposed to top that?

We guess you could have Aquaman‘s trident as a tree topper, but that just feels like you’re trying too hard. Plus, the Ocean Master mask’s red eyes already goes with your other Christmas decor, so it’s really a win-win.

Ho Ho Who is coming to @eastsidemags tomorrow? 🔱 I am looking forward to meeting most surface dwellers. pic.twitter.com/qTCBz3H1XN — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) December 14, 2018

When he’s not making Christmas decorations, Ocean Master is trying not to fume at the surface world. His actions against the surface world might be extreme, but his frustrations are very understandable.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Wilson told EW. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived …”

Director James Wan seconded those thoughts, saying “King Orm has had enough of our surface world sh*t — pollution and disrespect for the planet,” Wan tweeted, tagging actor Patrick Wilson.

