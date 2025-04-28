Superman Star Reveals Surprising Lack of Comic Book Research

Skyler Gisondo revealed his unconventional preparation process for playing Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman, admitting he intentionally avoided deep dives into the character’s extensive comic book history. The actor, tasked with bringing Superman’s (David Corenswet) best pal to life in the foundational film of the new DC Universe, shared his reasoning during an appearance on the DC Studios Showcase podcast. Instead of immersing himself in decades of lore surrounding the iconic Daily Planet photographer, Gisondo opted for a more intuitive approach to avoid the immense pressure associated with portraying such a beloved legacy character.

“He’s in a good spot,” Gisondo said, describing where his version of Jimmy Olsen is at the start of Superman. “I think he’s a little bit hungry for more. He’s kind of a photojournalist and I think he also wants to be involved more in the writing component, as well. He cares a lot about the stories. But for a young guy at The Daily Planet, he’s climbing the corporate ladder, I think he’s doing pretty well.” When the hosts mentioned Jimmy eventually winning a Pulitzer Prize in the comics, Gisondo seemed genuinely surprised, asking “where?” before jokingly claiming, “I totally knew that, I read all the comics.”

The lighthearted teasing continued when the hosts brought up Jimmy Olsen’s current comic book relationship with the villain Silver Banshee. A puzzled Gisondo responded, “What am I doing?” After the hosts explained the surprising romantic pairing, Gisondo quipped, “I think I’m a little behind on that one, that’s why I haven’t gotten to it yet.” These exchanges highlighted Gisondo’s humorous deflection but also underscored his admitted lack of deep comic research before taking on the role.

“Before I did the movie, in a very sweet way, everyone in your life, in a very well-intentioned way, is like ‘Holy sh-t, Superman,’” Gisondo explained about his mindset approaching the project. “So in an attempt not to spiral and freak out, I was like ‘That’s just… It’s going to be fun, it’s not a big deal.’ I almost intentionally didn’t want to dive into the history and feel the weight of, like, ‘Holy sh-t, we have such a responsibility to get this right.’ So I kinda just came in freestyling, man. So hopefully that works.”

James Gunn’s Vision for a New Superman Era

While Skyler Gisondo might be “freestyling” his approach to Jimmy Olsen, director James Gunn has laid out a clear vision for Superman and its role in launching the new DC Universe. Gunn, who also penned the script, has emphasized that this iteration focuses on a younger Superman who is already established in his role. It bypasses the traditional origin story beats, instead exploring how Clark Kent balances his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, guided by Jonathan (Pruitt Taylor Vince) and Martha Kent (Neva Howell). As such, the core conflict involves Superman reconciling his inherent goodness and desire for justice with a world that may perceive kindness as outdated.

Superman plunges audiences directly into Clark Kent’s life at the Daily Planet, where he works alongside star reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Editor-in-Chief Perry White (Wendell Pierce). Gunn has described the dynamic as a “workplace origin story,” focusing on the early days of their professional relationships and Clark’s burgeoning romance with Lois. This Metropolis setting serves as the backdrop for the emergence of other superheroes, creating a world where Superman is not the only powered individual. Confirmed heroes appearing include Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Additionally, Frank Grillo reprises his Creature Commandos role as Rick Flag Sr., hinting at connections to other corners of the DCU.

Superman is scheduled for release on July 11th.

