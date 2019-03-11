‘Aquaman’s Patrick Wilson Says Ocean Master Won’t Be Main Villain in Sequel

Aquaman star Patrick Wilson is game for more undersea menacing, but he doesn’t expect Orm to be the main villain in the next Jason Momoa-led adventure.

“I don’t know what the future holds for Orm … You can’t kill him. He’s too important to [Arthur’s] journey … he’s a foil to [his character],” Wilson said during an event celebrating The Art and Making of Aquaman book (via SYFY).

“He’s not gonna be a main villain in another movie. I don’t think Orm ends up in Belle Reve like he does in the New 52. I assume they’re gonna keep him in some kind of jail below the surface. If [director James Wan] wants me back, I’m certainly happy to come back.”

The scorned half-brother of Momoa’s Arthur Curry, Orm sought to unite the Seven Kingdoms of the seas and wage war against the surface world but was thwarted by Aquaman, who surfaced as the newly-crowned king of Atlantis.

Wilson previously argued Ocean Master‘s position was a sympathetic one, characterizing Aquaman’s foe as “kind of an eco-warrior.”

“He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries,” he previously told EW. “And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand, if somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived.”

Wan, who steered Wilson in a pair of Conjuring films, added he turned to the actor because he didn’t want to cast “a typical villain actor.”

“Patrick is such a talented actor and a chameleon as well, he can disappear into any role,” Wan said.

“Orm’s got a soft spot for his brother who lives on the surface world and if anything just wants him to rule Atlantis and the world together, but his brother doesn’t see it that way. A lot of the clashes they have stem from their different upbringings.”

Warner Bros. has dated the Aquaman sequel for December 16, 2022.

“[DC Films chief Walter Hamada], myself and James Wan always shared the same philosophy, which is: you want to do it right,” producer Peter Safran told THR of the four-year separation between Aquaman entries. “You don’t want to do it fast. You just want to do it right.”

Aquaman was crowned both the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe entry and the biggest DC Comics-inspired movie ever at the box office with $1.14 billion earned worldwide. Wan has not yet been confirmed to return for the sequel.

