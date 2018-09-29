‘Aquaman’ Promo Images Reveal New Looks at Orange & Green Aquaman Costume, Mera, and Black Manta

The latest DC Comics movie is set to hit theaters at the end of the year, finally giving Aquaman the solo film fans have been clamoring for.

It appears that Aquaman will also give the rightful King of Atlantis a new costume that reflects his appearance in the comic books, as a lot of merchandise and promo art have teased the classic green and orange duds would appear in the film. And we just got our best look yet of how they’ll look on the big screen, courtesy of some new promo images.

These could be standard marketing images that could be used for a variety of items and materials, but it makes it seem like Aquaman‘s regal armor will only be a temporary look before he gets the classic costume. The prospect of seeing Arthur Curry in his comic book duds might have been ridiculous at one point, but the Atlantean superhero is looking awesome in this picture.

Director James Wan said that he wanted to embrace the fun and familiar qualities of superhero comics and make it cool for movie-going audiences.

“We associate so much of the cheese of the character so much with the Super Friends cartoon that we’re familiar with, and the look of it, but that’s also what really makes him cool,” Wan said. “It was kind of like taking that idea and making sure that that aesthetic fits with the look of what Atlantis is today, or what Atlantis was back then.”

That’s why Wan decided to bring in the classic costume that has yet to be seen in the movies.

“The key was to try and take that classic outfit and make sure it’s not goofy, make sure it’s not cheesy,” Wan said. “Just trying to do it justice, but do it in a way that potentially wink at the classic old costume, but bringing a sort of modern sensibility to it.”

While some die hard comic fans might see Aquaman as a joke character, recent storylines have turned that idea on its head. Wan says he’s embracing that aspect of the character.

“I don’t think making an Aquaman movie can be any other tone than this, right?” Wan said. “In pop culture, he is known as the lamest super hero. So you’ve got lean into that. You’ve got to play into that. You’ve got to have fun with it, right? Like, yes, he rides seahorses, but in our movie, you wouldn’t be laughing at a seahorse like that. I wanted to embrace what people think is goofy and potentially campy about this world and really make it fun and adventurous in a cool way.”

Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.