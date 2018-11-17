Some lucky fans are being treated to early screenings of DC Comics‘ latest superhero movie, with Jason Momoa receiving his first solo movie as Aquaman.

Those early screenings have garnered some positive reviews, boding well for DC’s first film after Justice League. And much like the big superhero teamup movie, Aquaman reportedly has a mid-credits scene setting up future films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Rerelease News, Aquaman‘s screening ran about 2 hours and 20 minutes. The movie received a positive reception, and contained a mid-credits scene — though it didn’t explain what exactly it was.

Rumors surfaced months ago about a post-credits tag, and was initially reported by Discussing Film.

“From our sources, we can confirm that Warner Bros’ next DC film, Aquaman, which will splash into cinemas on December 21st, will currently include a post credits scene featuring Randall Park’s Dr. Stephen Shin and Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s Black Manta and setting up Black Manta for a larger villainous role in potential Aquaman sequels,” the site said.

It sounds like Black Manta will play a major role in the franchise, though King Orm will be the primary antagonist in the upcoming movie. ComicBook.com spoke with Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II about his role in the film, providing some insight into his character.

“We meet Black Manta at a time where … he’s riding on high. He’s just come off of his wind, and there’s a changing of the guards, so to speak,” said Mateen. “And then, this guy, Aquaman, comes in, and crashes the party…. so, we meet him at a time when he’s just, he’s on top and then, bam, immediately, an event happens, and he’s at the bottom… And then, from then on, you know, ‘It’s Aquaman’s fault!’ He has very little else to live for, and so it becomes that revenge story.”

James Wan has been working on the new movie non-stop over the last couple years, and now he’ll get to enjoy the fruits of his labor in less than two months.

“After two years of consuming and devouring my every waking hour, this little indie movie is finally done,” Wan joked on social media. “It was a monster undertaking. I can’t THANK enough the amazing post team of VFX/editorial/sound for working tirelessly around the clock — crazy long days, 7 days a week, for many many many weeks without a day off — towards making this a unique and beautiful film. Everyone poured their heart and soul into it, and I can’t wait to share this 21st December!”