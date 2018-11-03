First Official ‘Aquaman’ Screening Announced

While Aquaman swims into theaters nearly two months away, the first public screening of the next entry into the DC Extended Universe will be much sooner than that.

Announced earlier tonight, attendees at this year’s Comic Con Experience (CCXP) — in Sao Paulo, Brazil — will be the first to see the Jason Momoa-led movie in a Warner Brothers-centric panel being held on December 7.

The convention partnered with Momoa himself to announced to news via Twitter.

Jason Momoa passando na sua timeline para avisar que vai ter sessão exclusiva de Aquaman no painel da @wbpictures_br, sexta-feira (07/12). Garanta seu ingresso para a #CCXP18: //t.co/P92DEgTxj3 pic.twitter.com/Q3nFifD6p7 — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) November 2, 2018

Although this will be the first public screening, the production held test screenings to select audiences earlier in the year — as is usual with movies of this magnitude.

With the test screening actions being generally positive, Momoa has recently admitted he already has plans for an Aquaman 2.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa told Syfy Wire. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Aquaman director James Wan followed that up by saying he feels the subplots of Aquaman will be fun to explore in future feature films.

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” Wan said. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — who plays Aquaman villain Black Manta — is hoping this movie isn’t his only shot at playing the iconic Aquaman nemesis.

“Well, yeah, I mean, this character, he’s all over the canon.” Abdul-Mateen II said to reporters. “He’s in Suicide Squad, we see him in the cartoons, we see him in Young Justice. Yeah, I mean, he’s all over the place, in way that he can get to his means to an end. Right, if you see Aquaman in Justice League, then you know, it’ll make sense for Black Manta to say, ‘Hey! What you doing?’ Pop his head in, wherever he is, he can justify making it his business. I’m looking forward to living long within the DC world, and create a little bit of chaos.”

Aquaman swim into theaters December 21st.