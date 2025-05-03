Xbox Series X Deal Makes $70 AAA Game Only $5

An Xbox Series X game that normally costs $70 is on sale for just $5, thanks to a massive 93 percent discount. In other words, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can save $65 on a AAA game. The deal comes not the way of the Microsoft Store, but courtesy of Best Buy, which means it is for a physical copy of the game. That said, the Best Buy deal is only available until May 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Xbox Series X game in question is notably the second best-selling game of 2024. The best-selling game, like most years, was Call of Duty. More specifically, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Right behind it though was EA Sports College Football 25. Of course, with EA Sports College Football 26 expected to release on July 10, the latest installment is only going to be relevant for a bit longer. However, at the price point of $5, you can’t beat the opportunity to check out the series and see if it’s going to be for you, and if it is going to be something you want to spend $70 on come July.

The first college football game since 2013’s NCAA Football 14. EA Sports College Football 25 debuted last summer to Metacritic scores of 80 and 83, with the variance depending on the platform. And as alluded to, it proved to be a massive commercial success, beating out Madden, EA FC, and EA’s other sports games that year in terms of sales.

Play video

“It’s very difficult for me to wrap my thoughts about College Football 25 into one neat package for a review,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “On the one hand, I am having a blast playing Dynasty mode and am loving the customization and pageantry of collegiate sports. On the other, I can’t help but notice the Madden bugs in the system that we’ve been dealing with for at least five years, and I’m a little bummed that every other mode feels like the team ran out of time. At the end of the day, College Football is back, and the foundation EA has built is solid enough that I am very excited to see what the future holds. That’s about all I can ask for.”

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Series X news, all of the latest Xbox Series X rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Series X deals — click here.