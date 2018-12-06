‘Aquaman’ Voted Most Anticipated December Movie By Rotten Tomatoes Users

December is packed this year when it comes to big blockbuster Hollywood movies, but even amidst the impressive competition, Aquaman has come out on top thanks to Rotten Tomatoes.

This December fans will have several big projects to pick from in theaters, including not only Aquaman but the Transformers prequel/spinoff Bumblebee, Mary Poppins Returns, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Rotten Tomatoes ran a new poll to measure which one is the movie fans are most excited to see, and it turns out Aquaman obliterated the competition.

Aquaman took the top spot in the poll with 10,107 votes, becoming the #1 pick across Rotten Tomatoes’ Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. That’s an impressive total, especially when you consider the next nearest competitor was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with 1,183 votes. It currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was the #2 pick on their Instagram and Twitter and hit the #3 spot on Facebook.

Next up at #3 is Bumblebee, which scored 793 votes. Bumblebee netted the #2 slot on Facebook but hit #3 on Instagram and #4 on Twitter. Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns brought in 1,149 votes for a #4 spot, which might make you think it should be #3 since that is higher than Bumblebee, but it seems the fact that it only ranked in the top 5 once on social media (#3 on Twitter) knocked it down a peg.

At #5A is Mary Queen of Scots, which brought in 552 votes and hit #5 on Facebook and Instagram. Tied at #5B is Vice, which brought in 195 votes and was picked #4 on Instagram and #5 on Twitter.

That’s some solid competition, and regardless of who comes out on top, there’s a lot of money to be made at the box office over the month of December.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.