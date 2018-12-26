‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan On If He Will Do A Sequel

While James Wan is not yet officially signed on for an Aquaman sequel, the notion is a tempting opportunity for the creator of The Conjuring and Saw franchises.

Aquaman officially opened in theaters this weekend, bowing to impressive box office numbers following critical and fan praise prior to release. In bringing the film together in Australia and touring the world to promote it, Wan enjoyed his experience and the people with which he shared. This might be enough to bring him back for a future installment, the director tells ComicBook.com.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan said. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

If Aquaman ends up being a massive success, Wan will likely be invited back for a sequel, though he will also be at a point in his career where he can field offers from several different titles. “If I spend too long doing horror films, I get really horror-ed out,” Wan explained. “If I spend too long doing superhero movie, like I’ve spent three years of my life doing this one, I am a little bit superhero-ed out a little bit as well. So I’m always trying to find new things to sort of challenge me, and that’s what it comes down to. If I can creatively click with whatever I do next, that’s what I look for.”

If the post-credits scene of Aquaman was any indication, Wan did have a sequel in mind with his first go-round at DC. For more information, check out ComicBook.com’s Recap to the Rescue video above!

An Aquaman sequel has not yet been officially green lit at Warner Bros. but conversation behind-the-scenes seem to indicate it is inevitable. Aquaman is now playing in theaters.