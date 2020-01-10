Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Says Sequel Is “Off the Hook”

The release of the Aquaman sequel might be more than two years away, but star Jason Momoa confirms that the film will be “off the hook.” The film likely won’t head into production until next year, but star Momoa has previously expressed that Warner Bros. has been receptive to him contributing his own ideas to the film, so, while the script might not even be completed, Momoa sounds entirely confident that the upcoming adventure will be just as thrilling, if not more so, than the 2018 film. Aquaman 2 is currently slated to land in theaters on December 16, 2022.

Jason Momoa will be getting MMA training for Aquaman 2 by the guy in this video. pic.twitter.com/LXkwl5xM1e — Batman (@Batmancanseeyou) January 8, 2020

The actor shared the above video on his Instagram story, noting that the sequel would be “off the hook,” while sharing additional videos of himself with the film’s stunt team.

The original Aquaman covered a wide range of territory, from underwater sibling rivalries to the real-world threat of Black Manta to the terrifying “Trench.” The studio confirmed that the Trench will be getting a spinoff film and Aquaman‘s closing moments teased the return of Black Manta, with star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II claiming he felt confident that his villain would return.

“We have a date of December 2022. Hopefully, that will hold,” Abdul-Mateen told Entertainment Weekly. “Black Manta will be back — I feel confident in saying that. I’m excited to step into that world again and cause some more trouble. I really want to add more personality and more character to David Kane and flesh him out in Aquaman 2 and give him more of a journey.”

The actor previously revealed that, due to his passionate hatred towards Arthur Curry, Black Manta likely won’t stop his quest to destroy the hero anytime soon.

“Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he’s going to use it. So, he can show up wherever,” Abdul-Mateen shared with ComicBook.com. “But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him [the Black Manta] that I know and the human that the fans, and the people in this universe, have grown to love over the years.”

