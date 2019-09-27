Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Addresses United Nations On Ocean Pollution

Jason Momoa has made a number of headlines this Summer as he was a part of the public protest of the planned construction of the Thirty Meters Telescope in Manua Kea, Hawaii. Today, he gave a speech to rally efforts to limit further damage to the environment and encourage leaders to act quickly on climate change. In front of many officials at the United Nations, the Aquaman actor spoke from his heart and posted his efforts on Instagram for those who could not watch live.

He had some moments where he got caught in the air, but his passion for the topic is undeniable. The recent months have seen the star take a stance on a number of environmental issues, including that Thirty Meters Telescope. Just his presence brought some awareness to the cause that might have gone unnoticed by people far removed from the situation.

Momoa took to Instagram not too long ago to share an open letter about the protests. His letter revealed that TMT was reportedly planning to bring increased law enforcement in an effort to shut protestors out. The star was calling for protestors to camp out at the proposed site, to prevent that increased presence to stymie their protest. He actually signaled for non-violent action but still voiced concern over keeping things open for protestors to voice their concerns.

“We are asking all Kia’i Mauna to come to Pu’uhonua o Pu’uhuluhulu before Sunday evening and be prepared to stay as long as you can,” part of the letter read. “We need as many people as we can get to stand in Kapu Aloha to protect Manuakea from further desecration through the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Kia’i coming to Manuakea should be prepared to camp out at Pu’uhonua o Pu’uhuluhulu and should bring clothing and supplies suitable for cold weather and harsh conditions. Kia’i should also come to the Pu’uhonua with a true commitment to protect Maunakea in Kapu Aloha, peace, nonviolence, and respect.”

These TMT protests have revolved around the sacred nature of the proposed site. Preserving that land is something that Momoa has been very passionate about. He even wrote about the effects that the construction of the telescope could bring about on Instagram. Momo said, “Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else.”

Aquaman has help from another soon-to-be DCEU star and beloved global celebrity Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. The WWE Superstar spoke to Jimmy Fallon about the protest during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“This is so much bigger than a telescope being built,” The Black Adam star said. “This is humanity, these are human beings whose hearts are hurting, and I think any time situations like that come up… that’s our indication that we gotta stop. Let’s be considerate, let’s be empathetic, and let’s always take care of our people.”

