First ‘Aquaman’ Movie Test Screenings Reactions Surface

Early test screenings for DC Films’ Aquaman movie are beginning to take place, and so are the reactions from the first fans to dip their toes into Jason Momoa’s underwater adventure.

So what did fans think? The consensus seems to be that Aquaman is shaping up to be a good movie, but not anything that’s going to change the game for superhero cinema.

Steve Weintraub of Collider says he’s heard good things from those at the screenings.

Christopher Marcus of Omega Underground says he’s heard that the movie is good, but not great.

KC Walsh of Geeks WorldWide compares Aquaman to Marvel Studios’ earliest releases.

During a press visit to the Aquaman set, DC Films revealed the main quest that Arthur will be going on in his first solo film.

“Aquaman goes on this quest to find out where the true trident, the king’s trident, is,” Aquaman‘s unit publicist Ernie Malik said. The Quindent Aquaman used in Justice League is “not this trident, the dead king’s trident, which is really the trident you want. With this trident, you can control the whole ocean, everything. But only a true king can wield it in their culture.”

Here’s how the entire arc is described by the film’s first official synopsis:

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Aquaman opens in theaters on Dec. 21st

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.