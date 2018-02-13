The ‘Aquaman’ Trailer May Be Coming Soon

We’re just about to get into the big run of 2018 superhero movies with the release of Marvel’s Black Panther this week, and new trailers for films like Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Deadpool 2 have been getting fans buzzing. However, DC Films has been noticeably absent with its only release this year: James Wan’s Aquaman. However, it seems the first trailer could be coming even sooner then you think:

This is the Instagram of Carlos Villalobos, the composer known for some high-profile projects like current TV smash hit Empire. Apparently Villalobos is scoring Warner Bros.’ first Aquaman trailer, which can only happen if the footage is complete.

Right now, DC Films is lagging painfully behind its competitors in the genre, but there’s a lot of potential for Aquaman to be a game-changer, offering audiences some of the first superhero action in an underwater setting, with some darker horror elements like undersea monsters threatening the surface world. However, after the mess that was Justice League, few fans are willing to lend DC/WB any benefit of doubt until they see something promising with their own eyes.

In other words DC: #ReleaseTheTrailer – and the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut while we’re at it. After seeing some of the recent deleted scenes from Justice League, longtime DC Extended Unvierse fans have more reason than ever to want the original cut of Aquaman‘s DCEU debut, before we get to the solo film.

The theatrical cut of Justice League will be available on Digital HD on February 13th and Blu-ray on March 13th – complete with deleted scenes. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.