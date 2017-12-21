‘Arrow’ Can’t Use Deathstroke Again Right Now

Arrow fans have enjoyed having Slade Wilson back in the fold, but unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case for long.

As many know the character made his official DC cinematic universe debut in Justice League, played by actor Joe Manganiello. The actor had long been attached to the character, but this was his first time on the screen. Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently revealed at ACE Comic Con how the movies affect Arrow’s characters.

“These are DC’s characters, we’re just renting them ya know, so we use the characters that they tell us we can use when we can use them, and we work around whatever limitations that places us,” Guggenheim told Discussing Film.

When asked about Deathstroke specifically, who is played on the show by Manu Bennett, Guggenheim revealed the character is currently off the table.

“Yeah, I think you know as a result we’ve been on and off,” Guggenheim said. “For a time they were saying ‘you can’t use Deathstroke’, and that changed and we were able to have Slade Wilson back on the show, and now we’re back to ‘you can’t use him’. They’re working on the feature film version, it really is sort of now that you’ve got obviously Slade, spoiler alert, Deathstroke appears at the end of the Justice League movie.”

While it meant that Slade is off limits (at least for awhile), Guggenheim and Bennett both like what Joe is doing.

“Yeah, it was a great scene,” Guggenheim said. “I think Joe is a great actor. You know Manu’s been very encouraging of his work and, you know, there’s these intervals, and we try and take advantage of our opportunities when we have them.”

Of course, these things change, so Deathstroke could very well be on the table in the future. All that means is enjoy him while you can.

Arrow airs on Wednesdays on the CW at 8 pm est.

ArrowWednesday at 8 PM ET on CW

