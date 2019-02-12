‘Arrow’: Will “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Restore Sara Diggle to Existence?

With tonight’s Arrow some of the mysteries of Star City and, by extension, the Arrowverse’s future were revealed with the announcement that Connor Hawke will appear in for the remainder of Season 7. However, it’s the character’s official description that poses an interesting question about another Arrow character — and perhaps the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

According to the official character description provided by Warner Bros. Television, Connor Hawke (played by Joseph David-Jones) is “John Diggle’s adopted son and friend of Mia who is hiding more secrets than it appears.” With the Connor Hawke character previously appearing in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode “Star City 2046” — played by David-Jones in that episode as well — as an alias of Diggle’s biological son, John Junior, the reveal that Arrow‘s Connor is an “adopted” son is an interesting one. What happened to John Junior? Is it possible that he no longer exists, and Sara Diggle does?

As fans may recall, Diggle and Lyla originally had a daughter on Arrow who they named for the then-deceased Sara Lance. However, when the Legends arrived in a dystopian future Star City it was a son that Diggle and Lyla ultimately had. The gender switch was explained thanks to The Flash’s “Flashpoint” in which Barry Allen’s time travel shenanigans changed reality in subtle ways, one of them being Baby Sara becoming Baby John.

With this new take on Connor Hawke being an “adopted” child, it is possible that the impending “Crisis on Infinite Earths” could create another gender switch, as it were, eliminating the John Junior version of Diggle and Lyla’s child and bringing back Sara. In comics, in the most basic of terms, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was designed to clean up the DC Universe’s many multiverses with a reboot. As a result many characters were removed from continuity or otherwise altered. While many Arrowverse fans have assumed that the television version of “Crisis” will be used to bring Supergirl onto Earth-1 as she currently is on Earth-38, it’s also possible that it could “correct” some of the things that “Flashpoint” changed.

Of course, there are other possibilities as well. It’s possible that Connor truly is Diggle’s biological child, though it’s unclear why he would lie about it. It’s also possible that something tragic befalls John Junior sometime between Arrow‘s present and 2040 with Connor being someone Diggle ends up caring for after that. There’s even the possibility that Connor could even be Oliver’s kid, weirder things have happened. Whatever the case, fans will get more answers about the future of Star City — and likely Connor as well — yet this season.

“We’re gonna pretty much answer I think almost everything this season,” teased showrunner Beth Schwartz during a recent conversation with ComicBook.com. “A lot of those answers are gonna happen in the next few episodes, and then we have an all flash-forward episode in 16 where we’re really gonna dive in deep to the characters and answer mostly everything we set up in the first half.”

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW.