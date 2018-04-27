‘Arrow’: Docket No. 11-19-41-73 Preview Released

The CW has released the official teaser for next week’s episode of Arrow, titled “Docket #11-19-41-73.”

The episode, which sees Oliver facing criminal charges for the crimes he committed while Green Arrow, will also feature a guest appearance by Colin Donnell, who played Tommy Merlyn in season 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see it above, and check out the official synopsis below.

DONNELL GUEST STARS

The pressure mounts for Oliver (Stephen Amell) who begins to wonder if he will lose everything in his battle to save Star City. A familiar face returns.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode with teleplay by Ubah Mohamed & Tyron B. Carter and story by Marc Guggenheim.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of Supernatural. “Docket #11-19-41-73” debuts on May 3.