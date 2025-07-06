Sorry, Superman, but Lois Lane is Really DC’s First Superhero

Whether you’re a Superman fan or not, chances are you know that wherever the Man of Steel goes, Lois Lane is never far behind. As one of popular entertainment’s most iconic couples, Lois Lane is synonymous with the Superman brand. However, the relationship between the two — deep and multifaceted as it is — is often portrayed in a rather simplistic way. Typically, Superman is seen as the heroic lifesaver, while Lois Lane is cast as the ordinary citizen who needs rescuing. The prevailing impression has long been that, although she is smart, strong-willed, and courageous, she is still not a superhero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there’s much more to Lois Lane than meets the eye. Considering her strong personality, her history as a tough-nosed reporter, and — to be honest — her remarkable longevity, Lois Lane is not only a superhero in her own right but also the DC Universe’s first true one.

Lois Lane Proves Heroism is About Action, Not Power

To understand why Lois Lane should be considered a superhero, it’s important to first examine how we define a superhero. While the definition is somewhat subjective, most versions include — albeit with varying emphasis — a person who possesses extraordinary powers, skills, or abilities, whether physical, intellectual, spiritual, or technological, and who uses those abilities in the pursuit of justice, truth, and in securing the well-being of others – who normally lack the power to protect themselves.

This definition is rooted in the hopes and ideals of the first wave of superhero comic creators like Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, Stan Lee, and Jack Kirby, Theychanneled their real-life experiences, hopes, and aspirations into their work. At the time of Superman’s debut in 1938, the concept of a superhero wasn’t limited to individuals with superpowers. Rather, it also included those who, despite lacking supernatural abilities, were skilled and courageous enough to overcome outsized odds.

Lois Lane, who was created during the early days of superhero comic book history, certainly fits the classic definition of a superhero. She possesses “extraordinary powers, skills, and abilities” — not of the superhuman variety, but in the form of her award-winning journalism. From the very beginning, Lois has demonstrated an uncanny ability to spot the “big story” before anyone else and, more importantly, to uncover the truth behind it.

She famously discovered Superman’s true identity through sheer investigative skill. Equally impressive is her ability to communicate complex findings in a language that everybody can easily understand. Even without superpowers, she tackles problems that Superman can’t simply punch or blast away. Indeed, she has taken down more than her fair share of criminals and corrupt officials — figures who, arguably, pose a greater day-to-day threat to ordinary citizens than Lex Luthor ever did.

Lois Lane is the Very Model of A Classic Superhero

Second, like any superhero worth their salt, Lois has used her “powers, skills, and abilities” to help the weak and vulnerable, right the wrongs of society, and take on the evil and oppressive forces lurking in the shadows. She’s also, on multiple occasions, used her power as a journalist to protect the marginalized, either by giving voice to their concerns or by demanding a response from those who could. While many of these episodes play out in the background of Superman comics, they were the focus of Lois’ solo series, such as the long-running newspaper strip Lois Lane, Girl Reporter, and DC’s own Superman’s Girlfriend: Lois Lane (1958), Lois Lane (1986), and Lois Lane (2019). These series showed that Lois wasn’t just a Superman “side story,” but a grown woman solving real-world problems of significance.

Third, no costumed superhero—not even Batman—can claim moral superiority over Lois Lane. Indeed, when it comes to morality, a key characteristic of any superhero, Lane stands among the best. Lois fights for justice without resorting to violence. She is committed to promoting the truth, even though doing so may put her in harm’s way. She never fears speaking truth to power and demands that even costumed superheroes be held accountable for their actions. She rejects the idea that simply “protecting the people” means acting without consequences. Later, as her relationship with Superman blossoms, it is Lois’ moral compass that keeps “the living God” balanced and humble — a heroism all its own.

Yes, Lois Lane is DC’s Original Superhero

While Lois Lane lacks traditional superpowers, her combination of skill, intellect, resources, and moral strength firmly places her in the superhero category. Indeed, superheroes like Batman and Green Arrow are celebrated for being “just human,” yet Lois has been doing the same thing for years, without recognition. Lois is simply a superhero who operates without a cape, costume, or cowl, and with a public identity well-known worldwide. How many heroes —including DC’s Trinity— would dare go public like Lois? But if she’s a superhero, this raises the question: is she DC’s first real superhero—that is, did she precede Superman?

At first glance, this doesn’t seem to be the case. Both Superman and Lois Lane debuted in Action Comics (1938) #1. So, at the very least, they arrived “on the scene” at the same time. However, if you look deeper into that story, the answer becomes clear. Lois was a reporter at the Daily Star – the paper that would eventually become the Daily Planet – before Clark Kent arrived in Metropolis. Assuming that she was the same hardcore reporter that she was after Clark arrives, then her superhero days precede his by some time. Indeed, Clark admits to being drawn to Lois because of her courage and bravery. A sure sign she was using her reporting to “smash heads and take names” before Clark ever considered becoming a superhero.

But Lois wasn’t just the first real superhero; without her, Superman might not have been the second real superhero. This is because, initially, Superman’s crime-fighting was isolated incidents by an unknown, yet powerful vigilante. It was only after Lois reported on the events that Superman became a “thing” in the public’s eye. It also gave Clark a way to get “face time” with Lois – something she wasn’t giving up to Clark Kent. Indeed, Lois Lane has never been just a supporting character – she’s the spark that started the superhero revolution.