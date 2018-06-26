‘Arrow’: Emily Bett Rickards on Why It’s Weird to Have a Felicity Action Figure

When you play a major part of a popular superhero television series, there’s a good chance there will be an action figure made of your character and while it sounds like it would be an exciting thing to have your own action figure, it turns out it can be a little weird — at least according to Emily Bett Rickards.

The Arrow star recently opened up to Daily Hive about what it’s like having an action figure version of her character, Felicity Smoak and it sounds like that even beyond the figure not really looking like her, an odd choice of accessories makes the figure even weirder.

“Well the one that I have actually has her arms broken off because my best friend Fanta opened it up and she accidentally broke the arms so my action figure has no arms,” Rickards said. “It was super weird to get an action figure of myself. That was strange, it’s still strange. She doesn’t really look like me and she has an extra set of hands which I don’t have, obviously. I asked ‘why does Felicity have another set of hands’ and they were like ‘those are her typing fingers’ and I was like so regular hands, typing hands… give her a computer as an accessory, not another pair of hands.”

While there’s some logic around Felicity having her typing fingers as part of her action figure, there’s a lot to be said for Rickards’ suggestion of a computer. If you’re not completely familiar with Arrow, Felicity serves as the team’s resident computer genius. In nearly every episode Felicity is called up on to use her technological prowess to hack something, trace something, or otherwise keep Team Arrow running using her vast computer knowledge and skills. Her computer skills are so integral to the team that she has her own codename — Overwatch.

However, with the season six finale for Arrow bringing a major shift to the series Felicity may not be doing much in the way of hacking and troubleshooting for Team Arrow when the show returns for season seven this fall. In the season six finale, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) went to prison for his activities as Green Arrow. It was part of his agreement with the feds so that they would help him take down Ricard Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). They help Oliver with Diaz, Oliver goes to a super max prison, presumably for life.

With Oliver behind bars, there’s no telling what efforts to protect Star City will look like, though it’s likely that things will get very interesting very quickly, both behind bars and otherwise. Warner Bros. Television released a new synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season today and it sounds like Oliver will have to face down old villains he put behind bars while a new enemy causes trouble for him by unravelling everything he’s done as Green Arrow. You can check out that full synopsis here.

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.

Do you think it’s weird that the Felicity action figure has a second set of hands? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!