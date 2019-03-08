‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Shares Throwback Photo in Honor of Final Season Announcement

After breaking the news that Arrow will be ending after its upcoming eighth season, Stephen Amell is already taking a trip down memory lane.

Amell recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself and his daughter, Mavi, from the show’s early days. Amell states in the caption that it’s been “one hell of a run”, and that the show will “finish the way [it] started”.

On Wednesday afternoon, Amell revealed that Arrow would be returning for a ten-episode eighth season this fall.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

It’s unclear exactly what Arrow has in store for its final batch of episodes, particularly with the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover set for later this year. But either way, it sounds like the series will be coming to a close on its own terms.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven — we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is,” Amell said in an interview before Season 7 began. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact that we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.