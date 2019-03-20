‘Arrow’: “Inheritance” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Inheritance”, the upcoming seventeenth episode of Arrow’s seventh season. The episode will see Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy-Rodgers) finding out new details surrounding Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka), but from the looks of the photos, Oliver (Stephen Amell) isn’t willing to give up on his newly found sister that easily.

Emiko has been something of a mysterious figure since her arrival in Star City earlier this season, but that mystery has only deepened now that it’s been revealed that she was involved in the death of Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). That tidbit of information is something that Laurel already knows so it will be interesting to see how that — along with whatever else she finds out about the newest member of the Queen family — plays out.

Laurel’s role on the show has changed a lot over the course of the past season. Having started out largely as an antagonist, she’s slowly started to become an ally to Team Arrow. It’s the idea of redemption for Laurel that Cassidy-Rodgers spoke about to ComicBook.com last year.

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy-Rogers continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Inheritance” below and keep going for photos from the episode.

“Inheritance” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

“LAUREL TEAMS UP WITH OLIVER — Laurel (Katie Cassidy) learns about some damaging information that affects Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Always looking to protect his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel to help investigate, which makes Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) happy as her friend is now working with the team. However, when things go awry, Felicity is forced to make a choice between the team and Laurel.

Patia Prouty directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Elizabeth Kim.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Inheritance” will air on March 25th.

