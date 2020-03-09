Arrow Star Breaks Down Nyssa al Ghul’s Dramatic Reunion With Sara Lance

The series finale of Arrow was bittersweet for many fans. While there was the sadness of the beloved Arrowverse series’ end and a final goodbye to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), the episode also saw the return of several familiar faces from the series’ history including the surprising and dramatic reunion of Nyssa Al Ghul (Katrina Law) and Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). With Sara having moved on both professionally with the Legends and personally with her relationship with Ava (Jes Macallan), the brief reunion at Oliver’s funeral was an exciting one for fans of the “Nyssara” ship and now, Law is opening up about how it came together.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Law explained that the logistics of even appearing in the series finale was one that took quite a bit of effort and scheduling due to her work on Hawaii Five-0.

“Well, I was personally stressing out because I was desperate to be part of Arrow‘s final season, and I know [Marc] Guggenheim and everybody was trying so hard to work with me and the schedule of Five-0 and Vancouver,” Law said. “There were a couple of [previous] times that we thought that I could get over there, but then schedules changed and we had to bail out. But at the last minute, Five-0 basically rearranged our schedule so that they could accommodate Arrow‘s schedule, and Arrow did the same thing, where they were writing scenes in for me, but then taking them out and doing other stuff.”

In the moment that ended up in the finale, Nyssa attends Oliver’s funeral with her sister, Talia (Lexa Doig), and introduces Talia to Sara and refers to her former flame as her “beloved”. While Sara and Nyssa have gone their separate ways over the past several years, Law said that the invocation of “beloved” — which was Law’s idea — shows that Nyssa will always in some way carry a torch for Sara to some extent.

“I think Nyssa’s always going to have a torch for Sara,” Law said. “Sara is her beloved. She is the love of her life. She is her soulmate. That being said, soulmates take on different forms, and it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to be together. I think Nyssa has moved on in her own way and knows that Sara’s living her life. She respects Sara in what she’s doing, but at the same time, she’s always going to be the No. 1 love of her life. She will always carry that for Sara.”

She also explained that the scene struck a careful balance between respecting the “Avalance” relationship and the “Nyssara” relationship as well.

“There was a lot of discussion,” she said. “You know, the script changed a little bit –again, because scenes are written in and then taken out, and then we didn’t know what we would be able to film or not…. So, yeah, there was discussion of paying respect to “Avalance” and still holding up the same for “Nyssara.” It was a delicate balance of how do we go forward with this and describe exactly what our relationship is now.”

