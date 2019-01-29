‘Arrow’s David Ramsey Addresses Possibility Diggle Will Suit Up As Green Lantern

In the latest Arrowverse crossover on The CW, the Monitor’s willingness to test the heroes across various realities caused some major implications for the future. While they survived the events of “Elseworlds,” they’ll have to deal with a “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

But they might get some back up in the form of a Green Lantern, as the original Flash teased when he saw John Diggle without a ring during the crossover. And Diggle actor David Ramsey admitted that he’s just as excited as the fans.

“We’ve been talking about that ring since Season 1,” Ramsey said to TV Guide. “I always loved the idea of being able to jump into the John Stewart mythos, obviously, but I also loved the idea that we were creating something that didn’t exist before. John Diggle never existed before. We created this character, Spartan, that never existed in the comics or in any other universe, and now it’s part of the comics. So that was always something and continues to be something I’m really proud of.

“But who can resist playing the Green Lantern? So yeah, was I excited when I saw that? Without a doubt. Will it ever happen? Who knows. I don’t have the answer to that — it’s way above my paygrade — but it’s something would love to do.”

While Ramsey is proud of his role as the unique character Diggle — and that he’s unsure of what storylines the masterminds behind Arrow and the rest of The CW superhero shows have in mind — it seems like there’s something in play for the future.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing spoke about the possibility after the three-part “Elseworlds” crossover aired.

“To be continued.” Schwartz said at a press screening. “No, we were all really excited about that fun nod. But I’m not sure what’s to come of that, really.”

Added Helbing, “It’s not been written yet.”

“Yeah, it’s not been written yet,” Schwartz said..

Even if it doesn’t happen, Ramsey is proud to continue on as he and co-stars Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards have won fans over as the original Team Arrow.

“Even without [the Green Lantern], I think that John Diggle, Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak work. If John Stewart fits within that realm some type of way or another, great. If not, I couldn’t have picked a better role to have played in my life,” Ramsey said.

Arrow airs on Mondays at 8/7 Central on The CW.