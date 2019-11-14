Arrow Has Officially Finished Filming the Final Season

We’re approaching the end of an era for DC Comics’ franchise of shows on The CW, with the final season of Arrow currently underway. And while fans still have a lot to look forward to with regards to the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, as well as an upcoming spinoff series called Green Arrow and the Canaries, this is the end of Oliver Queen’s time under the hood. Now the cast and crew are commemorating a milestone occasion, announcing that filming has been completed for the upcoming series finale.

After series star Stephan Amell revealed that he has wrapped his time on the show, the Arrow writers room account has announced that filming is now completed on the final episode of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

wrapped. 💚 — ARROW Writers | 6 (@ARROWwriters) November 14, 2019

Amell himself shared some touching words about his experience on the series, praising the people who helped bring it all together over the course of the show’s eight seasons.

“Words can’t even begin to express what Arrow has meant to me,” Amell wrote on Twitter. “Best 8 years of my life. The cast and crew of the show have become my family. I’m going to miss them. I’m wrapped.”

The final episode of Arrow will be titled “Fadeout” and is set to air on The CW on January 28, two weeks after Crisis on Infinite Earths ends.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz teased that the remaining episodes would continue to explore Oliver’s legacy and set up their future, with one episode serving as a backdoor pilot for the launch of Green Arrow and the Canaries.

“It was definitely meant to grow the world that we had already built and to see the next generation of what Oliver and Felicity and our present-day team have worked so hard for, and sort of see what happens in the future,” Schwartz said back in April. “We love those characters and would love to see them go on in some capacity after the show’s over.”

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.