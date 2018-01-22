‘Arrow’: It’s Not Easy Being Green Trailer Released

The CW has released a new trailer for Arrow‘s sixth season, which returned from midseason hiatus last week.

You can check out the trailer above.

The teaser takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to the challenges Green Arrow/Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and those in his life face this season with a dramatic “movie guy” style voice over as well as the playful reference to both the color of Oliver’s costume and Kermit the Frog’s famous catchphrase. However, even with though the trailer is trying to have a bit of fun, the characters on DC Comics-inspired series are having anything but.

This season, Oliver is facing the dangerous Cayden James (Michael Emerson) as well as his own team of villains, including his former friend Anatoly (David Nykl), Black Siren/Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), and Vigilante/Vincent Sobel (Johann Urb), a situation made more difficult and potentially catastrophic for Star City considering that, as we saw last week, Team Arrow has come apart with Mister Terrific/Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), Wild Dog/Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzales), and Black Canary/Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) going their own way due to trust issues with Oliver.

And things are only poised to get worse for Oliver. In this week’s episode, “We Fall,” Cayden James targets Oliver’s son, William (Jack Moore) in the hopes of terrorizing Oliver, forcing the shattered Team Arrow to decide how they want to work together to deal with the threat. Oliver’s role as father is something that Amell said during a recent set visit to the set of Arrow changes Oliver forever.

“Some of my stuff with Jack this year has been some of my favorite stuff to play,” Amell said. “[He’s a] really, really good actor. We get in and work on the scenes together because I feel like they are written like he’s a couple of years younger than he is. I guess maybe the writers remember him as that kid that we saw in season four. Now, all of a sudden, he’s 14 years old and not a kid. So, a young man. They’ve been really great about letting me get in there and play around with Jack and figure out how we make those scenes as relatable and human as possible. I do think that Oliver’s relationship with William, it has changed things forever. I don’t know where it ends up, but it’s not like we are going to erase him having a son. It’s now part of what we are doing.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “We Fall” premieres January 25.