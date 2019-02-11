‘Arrow’ Star Kat McNamara Teases Major Flash-Forward Bombshell This Monday

Arrow‘s flash forwards this season have revealed a pretty grim future for the heroes of Star City. Felicity is dead, Star City is a bad place, and there are so many questions about, well, all of it. However, at least one of those questions are about to be answered with a major bombshell revelation.

According to Katherine McNamara, who plays Mia/Blackstar in the 2040 timeline that has been a staple of Arrow this season, fans will not have to wait for the all flash forward episode “Star City 2040” to start finding out some of that timeline’s secrets. There’s a major bombshell coming on Monday. When asked by TV Line how many bombshell reveals are coming, McNamara didn’t have a number, but she did have an episode.

“Oh god, just thinking back, there are too many to count,” she said. “But I’m in Episode 13 (airing this Monday, Feb. 11) 14 and 15 as well, and there are multiple bombshells dropped from this point forward. What you saw at the end of the 150th episode [with Mia and Connor Hawke locating the decrepit bunker] is just the beginning. It’s the tip of the iceberg. Actually, this coming Monday is a huge episode for the future storyline. There’s at least one massive bomb drop this Monday.”

What that bomb drop is is anyone’s guess, but many fans have speculated that Blackstar is Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity’s (Emily Bett Rickards) future daughter. After all, Felicity was in contact with Blackstar before she was murdered, and she seemed to have a deeply vested interest in the “Emerald Archer” documentary that she stole and was watching at the end of 150. However, when it was noted that future William doesn’t seem to know Blackstar, McNamara admitted that evens he doesn’t know things about her character yet.

“No, he doesn’t,” McNamara said. “Beth’s so good at keeping secrets. There are still things that I don’t know that I try to get out of her, but I can’t. It’s really interesting what they’re doing. It’s both fascinating and heart-wrenching and it really shows how dire the world has become 20 years in the future.”

You can check out the synopsis for the upcoming episode, “Star City Slayer”, below.

HE TEAM IS TARGETED

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are disappointed after they learn that William (guest star Jack Moore) is hiding something from them. Wanting to focus on his family, Oliver steps back from his Green Arrow duties and lets the team take over tracking down a serial killer.

However, when the team becomes targets for the killer, things take a bloody turn.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Jill Blankenship.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Star City Slayer” will air on February 11th.