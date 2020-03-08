Arrow: Katrina Law Would “Love” to Have Nyssa Meet Ava on Legends of Tomorrow

Arrow‘s series finale saw many of The CW’s so-called Arrowverse’s familiar faces return for the funeral of Oliver Queen. While some were expected — such as Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) — there were a few surprises during that final goodbye. Among them was the return of Nyssa Al Ghul who came to pay her respects, but also had a brief reunion with onetime love Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) in the process. It’s a reunion that Nyssa actress Katrina Law hopes isn’t just a one-off as she’d love to see the character appear on Legends of Tomorrow — and meet Sara’s new love Ava (Jes Macallan).

In an interview with TV Line, Law opened up about the “Nyssara” reunion and when asked if she was interested in appearing on Legends, she had her fingers crossed.

“Fingers crossed!” Law said. “Because I would love to mess with Ava a little bit…”

In the Arrow series finale, Nyssa and her sister, Talia (Lexa Doig) attend Oliver’s funeral with Nyssa briefly introducing Sara to Talia as “my beloved”. The moment rather gently touches on the previous relationship and history between Sara and Nyssa but also acknowledges the place they are both now, several years and a lot of character development since the pair were last seen on screen together in the Arrowverse. It’s something that Law revealed was done with a lot of care and discussion so as to be respectful of the fan-favorite “Avalance” relationship while also being respectful of the “Nyssara” history as well.

“There was a lot of discussion,” Law said. “You know, the script changed a little bit — again, because scenes are written in and then taken out, and then we didn’t know what we would be able to film or not…. So, yeah, there was discussion of paying respect to ‘Avalance’ and still holding up the same for ‘Nyssara.’ It was a delicate balance of how do we go forward with this and describe exactly what our relationship is now?”

Of course, if Law were to get to appear on Legends, the change in relationships doesn’t mean that Nyssa would necessarily go easy on Ava. Law joked that she would need to make sure that her beloved’s new love was worthy.

“I totally need to see if Ava’s worth of Sara!” Law said.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.