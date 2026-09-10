The People v. Gorilla Grodd Keeps Getting More Bizarre (& It Seems To Be Working)

Currently, the DCU is still rolling out episodes of Lanterns, which has proven to be impressively popular despite the existing Green Lantern history in the larger DC franchise. However, James Gunn is seemingly wasting no time filling his DCU with myriad shows and movies, with Man of Tomorrow coming out next year, a Wonder Woman movie rumored to be in development (with Adria Arjona as the heavily suspected actress for Wonder Woman, although she’s done a great job keeping her secret under wraps), and even a bizarre series titled The People v. Gorilla Grodd now in the works. The latter is a Superman (2025) spinoff show featuring Jimmy Olsen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, including based on new information from a first look at The People v. Gorilla Grodd, it seems this unusual true crime mockumentary series will follow Jimmy as he investigates supervillain Gorilla Grodd. If that framework isn’t strange enough, there have now been some other details circulating online about the show, including one video that reportedly shows a clip from the set in which “Party Rock Anthem” is being sung a cappella, which is every bit as goofy as it sounds. Rather than tearing the video to shreds though—although some are in fact doing that—many fans are having a completely unexpected reaction to the clip, and it might bode extremely well for this unusual and no doubt very risky upcoming DCU show.

DC Fans Are Completely Loving How Weird The People v. Gorilla Grodd Seems To Be

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

As mentioned, a video was recently shared that is reportedly from the set of The People v. Gorilla Grodd, and in it, what seems to be a school a cappella group is singing LMFAO’s 2011 song “Party Rock Anthem.” Despite how distant that may sound from a DC show, one X post that shared the video has been flooded with comments, and while some are less than favorable, most are surprisingly enthusiastic about this upcoming show. One comment reads, “This is really looking to be a peak comedy gold show, and I’m here for it,” and another says, “Imagine lacking whimsy and soul so much you think this isn’t absolute peak.” Yet another similar comment states, “Greatest show of all time on deck.”

Wait wait wait… Gorilla Grodd will be singing Party Rock Anthem?!



WHAT IS THIS SHOW?! pic.twitter.com/9Ey7IGplfc — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) September 9, 2026

Granted, we are in the very early stages of receiving any information on The People v. Gorilla Grodd at this point, so fans shouldn’t formulate a concrete opinion on the show just yet. Even so, it’s clear that, if what we’re seeing are indeed clips and details from the set of the show, then The People v. Gorilla Grodd is going to be something unlike anything else in the DCU thus far and perhaps unlike anything most audiences will be expecting. If these comments are to be believed, though, there is apparently a viewership for a show of this kind, and they seem more than ready to welcome The People v. Gorilla Grodd with all of its oddities and enjoy what seem destined to be bouts of laughter at various unexpected twists of the show.