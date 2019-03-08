‘Arrow’: Oliver and Laurel Work to Protect Emiko in “Inheritance”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Inheritance,” the March 25 episode of Arrow.

In the episode, Laurel and Oliver team up in the hopes of protecting Emiko from a threat — but when things go wrong, it’s every vigilante for themselves, and Felicity is torn between Laurel and Team Arrow.

Emiko first debuted in Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino’s Green Arrow Vol. 5 #18, which hit shelves in March of 2013. Emiko was the half-sibling of Oliver Queen, and the daughter of Robert Queen and Shado. As a child, Emiko was kidnapped by Simon Lacroix/Komodo, and raised to believe that he was her father. She eventually crosses paths with Oliver Queen, and the nature of her true parentage becomes a pretty major thing for the two characters.

Once Emiko realizes the truth, she kills Komodo, and is taken under Oliver’s wing. She proceeds to live with him in Seattle, and even briefly takes on the mantle of Green Arrow when Oliver is attacked by the Longbow Hunters.

In the DC Rebirth relaunch, Emiko continues to live with Oliver, until she briefly teams up with Shado, under the influence of a group called the Ninth Circle. Emiko and Shado attempt to kill Oliver and leave his body in the ocean, but did not succeed. As the altercation wages on, she reveals that she’d actually been working on Oliver’s behalf the whole time.

She continues to join Green Arrow and Black Canary in their superhero crusade, operating under Roy Harper’s old mantle of Red Arrow. Since taking on that moniker, Emiko has almost sacrificed herself to save her half-brother,and has since gone on to join the Teen Titans.

Emiko’s comic storyline is often believed to be inspired by Arrow‘s Thea Queen (Willa Holland), which makes her debut on the same show particularly interesting. But according to showrunner Beth Schwartz, Emiko will forge her own path on Arrow in some particularly interesting ways.

“The intention wasn’t to replace Thea, or once one sister left to introduce a new sister,” Schwartz explained in a recent interview. “We were just excited about this character from the comic books, and we just felt like it was time to bring her into the fold. “[The fact that] Queen secrets are still happening from the grave, I thought, was really interesting, and that there was a whole hidden life that Oliver didn’t know about.”

“Inheritance” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

LAUREL TEAMS UP WITH OLIVER — Laurel (Katie Cassidy) learns about some damaging information that affects Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Always looking to protect his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel to help investigate, which makes Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) happy as her friend is now working with the team. However, when things go awry, Felicity is forced to make a choice between the team and Laurel.

Patia Prouty directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Elizabeth Kim.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “Inheritance” will premiere on March 25.

