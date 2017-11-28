‘Arrow’: Early Prometheus Concept Art Revealed

Prometheus was the big bad for on Arrow last season and with the villain returning, albeit in Earth-X form, tonight on the Arrowverse crossover, designer Andy Poon has shared some early concept art for the villain that reveals a much more comics-accurate look.

Poon, who has also shared concept art for Arrow‘s Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum,) Wild Dog (Rick Gonzales) as well as The Flash (Grant Gustin) recently, specifically shared images that revealed the different versions of Prometheus‘ mask design with some of them being quite a bit closer to the Medieval knight-like helmet worn by the character in comics. You can check out the concept art below.

As Poon notes in the caption of his post, in comics Prometheus’ helmet allows him to put in a CD that lets him learns different martial arts. This is definitely not something that Josh Segarra’s Prometheus did on Arrow last season and is unlikely to be something that Earth-X Prometheus does either. However, despite these early concepts including more comics-related looks for the character, executive producer Marc Guggenheim has said in the past that the Arrow version of the character is unrelated to the comics one save for the name, which would explain the decidedly less technological take for television.

Still, it’s interesting to see what a more comic book-like Vigilante would look like and who knows, if the character exists on brutal Earth-X, maybe there’s a comics-like version of Prometheus out there on another, less Nazi-controlled Earth.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

The Arrowverse crossover event is happening now. “Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27th and 28th beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.