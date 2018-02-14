‘Arrow’: “Collision Course” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “Collision Course”, the upcoming fourteenth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season. You can check them out in our gallery below.

A lot is still unknown about the episode, largely because it will be after the two-week hiatus that Arrow and several other CW shows are taking. But judging by the photos, at least some portion of the episode will feature “Original Team Arrow” – Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), John Diggle/Spartan (David Ramsey) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) – hiding out in a mansion with Thea Queen (Willa Holland).

It’s safe to assume that the episode will deal with the fallout of this week’s installment, “The Devil’s Greatest Trick”. In it, Team Arrow will be facing the latest threat from Cayden James (Michael Emerson) and his team of villains.

“They’ve written a good character and it brings a certain malevolent energy to the undertakings.” Emerson recently told ComicBook.com. “I enjoy those dark, desperate face offs with me and Stephen Amell, making threats over a ticking bomb, that kind of thing.”

“It’s a lot of fun.” Emerson continued. “It’s fun, because I guess I’ve been in what you might call genre shows, but never something that was purely genre, a superhero or comic book kind of narrative. It’s fun. Good and bad and the villains and heroes are more clearly defined, and there’s more of a shorthand about good and evil. The plots and the battles and the alliances and feuds are most swiftly and economically drawn, I guess you could say, if that makes any sense at all. It’s been fun in that regard.”

