DC Confirms Batman of Two Worlds Crossover With Absolute Batman, And It Isn’t What You Expect

Fans got to see the heroes of the DC Universe collide with the trinity of the Absolute Universe so briefly in DC KO, and the Batman and Wonder Woman of the Absolute Universe have also had their own team-up adventures. Now a whole new crossover event has been announced at San Diego Comic-Con under the title of Batman of Two Worlds, and while it will feature Absolute Batman, it is not what going to be what you’re expecting.

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During the Gotham City panel at San Diego Comic-Con, DC Comics revealed that the new Batman of Two Worlds crossover will be written by Matt Fraction and Scott Snyder and drawn by Javi Fernandez and Nick Derington, and will indeed feature the main universe Batman and Absolute Batman, but they won’t actually be meeting each other (via Bleeding Cool). In a fun twist, each Batman will be attempting to solve the same mystery, but they will be doing so from their own worlds, allowing the team to examine the differences in how they approach things. You can get your first look at the new event below, which will launch in stores on Batman Day, September 19th.

This Batman Day (September 19th), go pick up the BATMAN OF TWO WORLDS one-shot!



Two stories, one crime as told by me & @NickDerington and Matt Fraction & Javier Fernández! pic.twitter.com/tXCwircJZQ — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) July 24, 2026

DC Continues to Find Unique Angles for Absolute Universe Crossovers

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

It’s been interesting to see how DC has approached the Absolute Universe, as it’s not been in the traditional ramp-up of a popular property. Usually when a property or series catches fire, it’s not too long before you see that featured in everything, but that’s not been the case with DC’s Absolute Universe to this point, and we’re almost two years in.

While Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman all joined the battle in DC KO, it was under the control of Darkseid, and overall it was a relatively brief interaction with the main universe, and really felt like a quick preview of what may happen later.

Then Absolute Batman and Wonder Woman had a mini crossover within their own books as they pursued the same case, and that was excellent across the board. Diana and Bruce are so distinct and different from their main universe counterparts that seeing them interact and the differences in their methods was endlessly compelling, and now we are getting a similar premise in this event, though with even more of a barrier between the two leads.

The Bruce Waynes of these universes couldn’t be more different from each other, so while we won’t see them interact directly, it will be interesting to see how they come at this case with their own unique angles and arsenal. It remains to be seen how they will affect the case, and if the other Batman will be able to notice the other’s impact, but with this creative team, it should definitely be entertaining to say the least.

Batman of Two Worlds will hit comic stores on Batman Day, September 19th.

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