‘Arrow’: The Past Comes Back In “Deathstroke Returns” Photos

The CW has released new photos for ‘Deathstroke Returns’, the upcoming fifth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

The episode will see onetime enemies Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) uniting for a common cause – finding Slade’s son. As the promo for the episode already hinted, it will take the pair on quite an interesting journey, as they learn that Joe has been taken by mercenaries.

The episode will also see the return of the ever-mysterious Vigilante, who appears to be facing off against Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy). While Vigilante’s identity still remains a mystery, recent reports indicate that he will be someone with surprising ties to a member of Team Arrow.

“We are super psyched about that character and about the stories that we have planned,” executive producer Wendy Mericle said in a recent interview. “He’ll definitely come back. We left that dangling deliberately in season five knowing that we would bring that character back in season 6. He’ll have a really cool story line, not just in respect to the city, but also with respect to a particular member of the team. We’re intrigued and we’re kind of going through the casting process right now. We’re very excited about it.”

And while he isn’t present in the photos, the episode will also see the return of Rory Regan/Ragman (Joe Dinicol), who departed from the show back in season five. Ragman’s return was confirmed back in August, after Mericle hinted at his potential return.

“If we bring in anybody new or we’d love to have Ragman back at some point as well.” Mericle told ComicBook.com. “We can use the flashback device to tell other people’s kind of islands, if you will. And that part is very exciting.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.