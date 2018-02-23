Stephen Amell Teases A Ship That Has ‘Arrow’ Fans Speculating

Arrow‘s sixth season is trucking along, and it looks like an old ship from the series will be making a return appearance.

…No, not that kind of ship.

Stephen Amell, who stars in The CW’s series, recently shared a photo of a large model ship in front of a window on his Twitter account, which you can check out below. As Arrow fans will know, the boat was present in the background of the Queen Mansion, which served as a major locale for the show’s first two seasons.

Judging by this photo, it doesn’t seem out of the question that there could be some sort of return appearance of the Queen Mansion in a future Season 6 episode. This could hint at something interesting, considering the fact that the mansion doesn’t currently exist in the main Arrow continuity, as it was burned down in the Arrow Season 2.5 tie-in comic series. The mansion did reappear in some way during the “Invasion!” crossover, as the location of Oliver and Laurel’s wedding.

So, there’s a very good chance that this photo could signify some sort of flashback to the early days of Arrow, or to some point prior to the events of the show. This also lines up in a pretty interesting way with Amell’s recent tease about an episode that features a lot of Oliver Queen.

“Putting the starting touches on episode 618 after putting the finishing touches on episode 617 directed by my good buddy Mark Bunting, who I felt incredibly fortunate, more fortunate than usual to work with one David Paul Ramsey,” Amell said in a recent Facebook video. “We’re also on 618 getting into a super old-school episode where I don’t know since maybe season 1 or season 2 where I’ve been in the percentage of the episode that I’m in, like 90…I think there are like 55 scenes and I’m in 52 of them.”

Could this Ollie-heavy episode be a trip down memory lane? And could we get a new look at the Queen mansion in the process? Let us know what you think in the comments, Arrow fans.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.