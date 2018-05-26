‘Arrow’ Season 6 is Now on Netflix

The sixth season of Arrow is now available on Netflix.

The season, which wrapped its run on April 17, centered on Oliver Queen’s struggles to serve as Mayor of Star City while also facing federal charges relating to his activities as Green Arrow.

He also faced off against a group of villains including the Earth-2 Laurel Lance, better known as Black Siren; Ricardo Diaz (a live-action adaptation of DC Comics baddie Richard Dragon); super-hacker Cayden James.

Along the way, Oliver and Felicity Smoak pick up their relaitonship again, taking it to a new and different level than the last time they were together.

You can check out the season’s official synopsis below.

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, he protects his city with the help of former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), his vigilante-trained sister Thea Queen (Willa Holland), Deputy Mayor Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), and his new recruits, street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) and meta-human Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy).

Oliver has finally solidified and strengthened his crime-fighting team only to have it threatened when unexpected enemies from his past return to Star City, forcing Oliver to rethink his relationship with each member of his “family”.

Arrow will return for its seventh season on The CW in October. The series will leave its current Thursday night time slot and begin airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following new episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.