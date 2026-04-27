KPop Demon Hunters Returns With New Animated Short Almost a Year Later (Watch Now)

It’s been almost a year since KPop Demon Hunters made its record breaking debut with Netflix, and the franchise is celebrating with a return in a new animated short. KPop Demon Hunters has been on an absolute tear through the past year ever since it made its debut with Netflix, and the film has gone on to be the most watched original movie ever released with the platform overall. It’s been such a hit that we’ve seen all kinds of fun new collaborations such as a cool team up with McDonald’s for the last few months.

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KPop Demon Hunters has been in the midst of a collaboration with McDonald’s that has resulted in some fun theme meals, and even saw HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys competing in a special “Battle for the Fans.” We’ve gotten some special animated shorts over the course of this special team up, and this includes one for the grand finale that reveals the winner between the two bands. You can check it out below that showcases the bands for what will likely be the final time for awhile, and some performances from those behind the voices too.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 Now in the Works

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KPop Demon Hunters‘ special Battle for the Fans Finale showcases special performances of the singing voices behind HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, which was first unlocked by those fans who were able to nab some special collector cards as part of the McDonald’s deal (which are going for hundreds of dollars online at this point). But while this is likely the last bit of animation we’re going to get from the franchise for now, we’re going to see much more in the near future as a sequel is in the works.

KPop Demon Hunters has officially announced a new sequel now in development as Netflix and Sony have agreed to a deal with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. It’s part of a multi-year deal with both creators, so fans could end up seeing much more from the duo than just a new sequel. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the sequel as of this time, but it will likely be releasing much later than fans could hope to see. Especially given how long the first film was in production.

What’s Going to Happen in KPop Demon Hunters 2?

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation / McDonalds

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” Kang stated when KPop Demon Hunters 2 was first announced. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.” With many potential routes to explore and plenty of questions to ask about the wider world in the franchise, a sequel is certainly a right move going forward for Netflix and Sony.

KPop Demon Hunters took nearly a decade to develop the first time around thanks to its notable soundtrack and needing to build its world from the ground up. There’s a hope that the second film won’t take as long to develop because much of its world and characters are already firmly in place, but they also shouldn’t rush out a sequel. Fans will be willing to wait for a sequel if it’s just as good (or even better) than the first.

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