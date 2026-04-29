1 Week Later, DC Reuploads the Lanterns Trailer (But It’s Missing Again)

The DC Universe is poised to have a big year in 2026. There are two new films on the way (Supergirl and Clayface), plus the franchise will continue to expand on the small screen as well. A year after Peacemaker Season 2, we’re getting the TV series Lanterns, which marks the first time the Green Lantern IP has been the main focus of a live-action project since the ill-fated 2011 movie. DC fans are excited to see the Lantern Corps. take center stage again, but Lanterns has had a strange marketing campaign so far. In March, the teaser trailer debuted and proved to be divisive. Things have only gotten weirder from there.

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https://comicbook.com/movies/feature/superman-sequel-update-raises-a-major-dcu-question-about-nathan-fillions-green-lantern-future/Just a week ago, the Lanterns trailer mysteriously vanished from nearly all everywhere (it was only available on James Gunn’s social media). Today, a revised version of the preview made its way online; the footage remained the same, but there was different music and confirmation of a specific release date (August 16th). However, shortly after, the video was made private on the official YouTube channels, which only raises more questions.

What Is Happening With the Lanterns Trailer?

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

It’s unusual for a studio to pull a released trailer over a month later, so there was seemingly no rhyme or reason to the Lanterns decision. DC continues to promote the upcoming project (a motion poster made its way online last week) and reiterate the August release window, so it seems unlikely the series is going to be delayed. Even if it was, that wouldn’t be an explanation for the trailer vanishing; in that scenario, DC/HBO Max would likely just silently upload a new version with the updated information rather than remove the trailer entirely.

In the case of the new iteration, it’s possible DC had that trailer ready to go and someone in charge of the YouTube channels jumped the gun. Studios like to be in complete control of promotional rollouts, and they’ll set specific times and dates for when new materials will be released. It appears DC and HBO weren’t ready for people to see the latest take of the Lanterns trailer, but unfortunately, the cat is already out of the bag. The video was live long enough for people to download it and share it amongst each other.

The Lanterns trailer was divisive, but that does not appear to be why DC originally pulled it. The new version that was made private today is essentially the same preview, selling the show as a True Detective-inspired crime drama with superheroes. It was just set to different music, so it’s not as if DC was using this as an opportunity to address criticisms (which would be a strange development in and of itself; the series was always billed as DC’s True Detective). Whenever the trailer is officially reshared again, it’ll be interesting to see if there are any other tweaks. Perhaps the August 16th release date hasn’t been set in stone, and all parties involved want to make sure that information is accurate before promoting it.

Assuming that August 16th release date holds, there are just under four months until Lanterns releases. Because it’s a TV show and not a movie (where hundreds of millions of box office dollars are at stake), the promotional cycle can be a bit different. There isn’t as much of a need to advertise it so far out in advance, but DC is still going to have to rev up the marketing machine sooner than later. A trailer is obviously the most straightforward way of promoting a project, showing people what they can expect through footage. Hopefully, the Lanterns trailer is here to stay in the near future.

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