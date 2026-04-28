New PlayStation Plus Game for May 2026 Announced Early

A new game that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in May 2026 has been announced early by Sony. As of this week, the next lineup of free games that will be coming to PS Plus in May will be announced. These titles will drop next week on May 5th and will replace April’s current freebies, which include Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream. In advance of this new PS Plus rotation being unveiled, though, Sony happened to already reveal one game that can be expected on the service later in the month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This announcement from Sony is actually one that happened a couple of months back during PlayStation’s State of Play in February. Late in the broadcast, it was shared that Time Crisis would be launching on PS Plus in May. This new port of the PS1 game that launched in 1997 is set to become the latest addition to the Classics catalog on PS Plus, which means that it will only be available to Premium subscribers. Like other PS1 titles that have been re-released in the past, Time Crisis will be available on PS5 and PS4 and will also be purchaseable on its own through the PS Store when it drops on May 19th.

Play video

Currently, Sony hasn’t shared many new details on this port of Time Crisis outside of this short mention in the State of Play, which means that quite a few PS Plus subscribers likely didn’t even know it was set to come to the platform. That being said, it was verified that Time Crisis would feature gyro aiming on both PS5 and PS4, which will make the experience that it provides similar to the one seen in the original game which made use of the light gun accessory. Beyond this, new options like quick saves, a rewind feature, and added visual upgrades should also be present in this release of Time Crisis.

As for the other games that will be rolling out to PS Plus in May, we’ll learn what they will be in the coming days and weeks. Tomorrow on April 29th, Sony will share the news of the free games on PS Plus for May, while the Game Catalog additions to the platform will be disclosed on May 13th. Whenever these announcements are made, we’ll be sure to bring you the details here on ComicBook.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!